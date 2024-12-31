Search

WATCH: Israeli UN ambassador threatens the Houthis with complete destruction

The Houthis claim to have launched 13 explosive drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel over the past 10 days, with the majority intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

