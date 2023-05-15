WATCH: Israel’s 75th anniversary celebrated in Arab country May 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-75th-anniversary-celebrated-in-arab-country/ Email Print Israeli singer and composer Rami Kleinstein entertained at the Monday evening celebration of the 75th anniversary of the modern State of Israel in the UAE. The Jewish state officially came into existence on May 14, 1948, but Israelis celebrate on the Hebrew date – the fifth day of the month of Iyar – which fell this year on the eve of April 25. Abraham AccordsDubaiIndependence DayUnited Arab Emirates