WATCH: 'It doesn't get more Nazi than that,' says released hostage about Hamas captivity April 2, 2025 Eliya Cohen gave a courageous and emotional interview to Israel's Channel N12, recounting the horrific abuse and torture he endured in Hamas captivity, including being forced to stand naked while terrorists debated further reducing their already meager rations.