WATCH: Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.”