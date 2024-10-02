Search

WATCH: JD Vance gets silenced by debate moderators for fact checking them on immigration facilitation by the Biden admin

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jd-vance-gets-silenced-by-debate-moderators-for-fact-checking-them-on-immigration-facilitation-by-the-biden-admin/
Email Print

JD Vance and Tim Walz faced off in the 2024 Vice Presidential debate, where JD Vance got muted by moderators for trying to push back against lies they were saying.

>