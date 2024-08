WATCH: JD Vance – ‘Giving Kamala control over inflation policy is like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy’

JD Vance ripped into Harris for not doing anything about the inflation rate in America while she currently and has sat as vice president for the last 1,300 days.

JD VANCE: “Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy is like Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy” pic.twitter.com/pNl5xl3QRM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2024