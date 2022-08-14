Search

WATCH: Jerusalem is ‘safe’ and ‘strong,’ Lapid says

In the wake of the arrest of a Jerusalem Arab who shot and wounded innocent civilians in the Old City late Saturday night, Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a message that the Israeli capital is “safe, strong and open to tourists and residents alike.”