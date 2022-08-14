WATCH: Jerusalem is ‘safe’ and ‘strong,’ Lapid says

In the wake of the arrest of a Jerusalem Arab who shot and wounded innocent civilians in the Old City late Saturday night, Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a message that the Israeli capital is “safe, strong and open to tourists and residents alike.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid: “Eight people were wounded in last night’s shooting attack in Jerusalem, two of them seriously. The security forces were at the scene within minutes and significant forces were engaged in pursuit all night” Full remarks >>https://t.co/fmVsNCmhBq pic.twitter.com/OU5eGOzQRo — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 14, 2022