WATCH: Kaddish recited atop Mt. Everest in memory of Oct. 7th victims May 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-kaddish-recited-atop-mt-everest-in-honor-of-oct-7th-massacre-victims/ Email Print At the highest point on Earth, on Mount Everest—where prayers feel closest to heaven, hikers recited the Kaddish prayer in memory of the 1,200 victims of the October 7th massacre.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-20.09.49_3dd58650.mp4 hikingOct 7th