WATCH: Kaddish recited atop Mt. Everest in memory of Oct. 7th victims

At the highest point on Earth, on Mount Everest—where prayers feel closest to heaven, hikers recited the Kaddish prayer in memory of the 1,200 victims of the October 7th massacre.

