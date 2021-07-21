WATCH: Lapid calls the shots, told Bennett to retract statement on Temple Mount July 21, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lapid-calls-the-shots-told-bennett-to-retract-statement-on-temple-mount/ Email Print Contrary to earlier reports that Bennett simply misspoke when vowing to “maintain the rights of worship for all” at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, new reports allege that it was actually Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid who pressured Bennett to reverse course. Change blocNaftali BennettTemple MountYair Lapid