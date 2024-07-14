WATCH: Leftists rage over shooter missing Trump’s head by centimeters

Hundreds of messages have been flooding social media from far-left members lamenting the fact that a would-be assassin missed a campaigning presidential nominee’s head by centimeters.

This unhinged leftist is having a meltdown because the sh**ter missed Trump. These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/7UGmq2vNw6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024