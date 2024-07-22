WATCH: Liberal officials and pundits said old age brings wisdom, now they say it brings problems

Within minutes of Biden’s exit from the race, they flipped the script.

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon







For months, Democratic officials and pundits lauded President Joe Biden’s advanced age, portraying the octogenarian as wise and experienced.

“The only old person that is running for president now is Donald Trump,” American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten said Sunday.

“Kamala Harris has her work cut out for her, she’s running against the oldest nominee for president of the United States in American history,” added CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

Before Biden opted to shuffle away from the campaign, however, top party officials and pundits didn’t just defend the octogenarian’s age—they praised it.

“Age is an asset. It gives you wisdom. It gives you expertise,” liberal strategist Chai Komanduri gushed.

“Judgment comes with age,” said former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.). “People who have been in office a longer period of time are praised for their wisdom,” added Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.).