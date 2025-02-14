WATCH: Man beaten by knife-wielding Muslim for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London February 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-beaten-by-knife-wielding-muslim-for-burning-quran-outside-turkish-consulate-in-london/ Email Print A man was violently attacked with a knife and kicked while on the ground after burning a Quran outside the Turkish consulate in London.WILD FOOTAGEMan tries to Burn a Quran in London gets beaten by a man with a knife pic.twitter.com/C1JSW0pjFb— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 14, 2025 WATCH A man attempting to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Consulate in London was stabbed by a bystander. pic.twitter.com/l4nmEDFqgF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 14, 2025 IslamLondonQuranStabbing