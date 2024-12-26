WATCH: Menorah made from Hamas rockets lit outside hostage tent in Tel Aviv December 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-menorah-made-from-hamas-rockets-lit-outside-hostage-tent-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print What better way to transform pain into light than by repurposing shrapnel from rockets fired by Hamas, and crafting it into a menorah displayed outside the hostages’ tent in Tel Aviv.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-26-at-04.04.08_e8666ad0.mp4 menorahrocketsTel Aviv