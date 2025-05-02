WATCH: Final hours of Nachal Oz heroes on Oct. 7 captured in rare footage

One-sixth of all military casualties that fateful Simchat Torah morning occurred at the base.

By Jewish Breaking News

In honor of Yom HaZikaron, a moving video presentation showcases rare footage from Nachal Oz during Hamas’ massacre against Israel on October 7th,2023 highlighting Tank Perez’s bravery amid unspeakable tragedy.

The brutal attacks on Nachal Oz claimed 53 soldiers’ lives and saw 10 others taken hostage, including Tank Perez members Captain Daniel Perez, Itay Chen, and Matan Angrest.

One-sixth of all military casualties that fateful Simchat Torah morning occurred at the base.

Originally featured on Israel’s Uvda program, viewers witness a powerful moment when Captain Perez steps down from his tank to comfort a disoriented soldier. Its the final recorded memories his family possesses.

While now synonymous with strategic shortcomings, Nachal Oz equally represents extraordinary heroism.

The valiant defense mounted by Tank Perez protected countless civilians in surrounding communities during Hamas’ onslaught.