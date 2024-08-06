WATCH: Nancy Pelosi calls Biden a ‘Mount Rushmore kind of president’

The aging politician said Joe Biden was such a consequential president, and he should be added to Mount Rushmore along with president such as Lincoln and Roosevelt.

Welp… we have reached peak insanity.

Pelosi just said that Joe Biden is a “Mount Rushmore kind of President” and said that we should add him to the monument.

Someone needs to step in and take the vodka bottle away from Nancy. This is out of control. pic.twitter.com/1qAwToFkDq

