WATCH: Nasrallah’s message to ‘Queers for Palestine’

The Queers for Palestine movement supports the Hamas ‘resistance’ without knowing what Hamas or any Muslim extremist factions would do to them if they were ever caught in Gaza.

Instead of supporting the only liberal, tolerant, and democratic state in the region which is home to a massive LGBTQ population, they choose to demonize it and not live in reality.

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah sent a very clear message to the gay community, calling it a ‘crime’ and that there is no cleansing of it, and that the penalty for committing it is death.