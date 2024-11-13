WATCH: Nazi flags waved outside Anne Frank play in Michigan November 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nazi-flags-waved-outside-anne-frank-play-in-michigan/ Email Print Masked Neo Nazis waved flags with swastikas on them and shouted antisemitic slurs to people entering and exiting the Anna Frank play.‼️ During a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank in Fowlerville, Michigan, masked protesters waving Nazi flags gathered outside the theater.The Fowlerville Community Theater informed the audience of the incident at intermission, but the cast continued the play “with… pic.twitter.com/1tYcOEipOv— TabZ (@TabZLIVE) November 13, 2024 NAZI FLAG-WAVING PROTESTERS DISRUPT ANNE FRANK PLAY IN MICHIGAN Masked protesters waving swastika flags gathered outside a Michigan theater during a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank.Producers informed the audience of the hateful display at intermission, but the cast… pic.twitter.com/SMVKnwi0bT— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2024 Anne FrankAntisemitismDetroitplay