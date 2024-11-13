WATCH: Nazi flags waved outside Anne Frank play in Michigan

Masked Neo Nazis waved flags with swastikas on them and shouted antisemitic slurs to people entering and exiting the Anna Frank play.

‼️ During a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank in Fowlerville, Michigan, masked protesters waving Nazi flags gathered outside the theater.

The Fowlerville Community Theater informed the audience of the incident at intermission, but the cast continued the play “with… pic.twitter.com/1tYcOEipOv

