WATCH: Neo-Nazis celebrate Hitler's birthday in England pub April 29, 2025

Neo-Nazi members of the British Movement celebrated Adolf Hitler's 136th birthday at the unsuspecting Duke of Edinburgh pub in Oldham, Greater Manchester, unfurling swastika flags and indulging in a swastika-decorated cake—prompting staff to alert the police in outrage.