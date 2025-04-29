Search

WATCH: Neo-Nazis celebrate Hitler’s birthday in England pub

Neo-Nazi members of the British Movement celebrated Adolf Hitler’s 136th birthday at the unsuspecting Duke of Edinburgh pub in Oldham, Greater Manchester, unfurling swastika flags and indulging in a swastika-decorated cake—prompting staff to alert the police in outrage.

