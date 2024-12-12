WATCH: Netanyahu sends 3rd message to the people of Iran December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-sends-3rd-message-to-the-people-of-iran/ Email Print In his third English message to the Iranian nation, Benjamin Netanyahu lamented all the wasted resources spent on terrorism instead of the people and said freedom will come soon.An important message to the people of Iran >> pic.twitter.com/HX0UXNjQj7— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 12, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahIranSyria