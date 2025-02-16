WATCH: Netanyahu vows ‘gates of hell’ will be opened if all the hostages aren’t returned in presser with Rubio February 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-vows-gates-of-hell-will-be-opened-if-all-the-hostages-arent-returned-in-presser-with-rubio/ Email Print U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched down in Israel, marking his first visit to the Jewish state since taking office less than a month ago, and held a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.❗️Netanyahu says 'GATES OF HELL' will open if Hamas doesn’t release every hostageHe adds he’s working in FULL cooperation with TrumpSpeaking with Rubio at presser after their private meeting https://t.co/GENwI3PSnq pic.twitter.com/Iq6Ysf8UKu— RT (@RT_com) February 16, 2025 Benajmin NetanyahuHamasMarco Rubio