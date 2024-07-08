WATCH: Notorious antisemite viciously shreds Israeli flag in verbal tirade July 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-notorious-antisemite-viciously-shreds-israeli-flag-in-verbal-tirade/ Email Print Lucas Gage, an infamous Neo-Nazi, has been banned from X for his violent and antisemitic posts in which he threatened to kill all the Jew ‘demons’ and shredded an Israeli flag with a machete. UPDATE:Account eliminated. https://t.co/njTvkanPTq pic.twitter.com/Ava1OtPqCE— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 8, 2024 ‼️ Angelo (Lucas) Gage has a complete meltdown after being suspended from X due to his calls for violence against Jews. He is seen on the verge of tears, whining about how he is so sick of the Jews. pic.twitter.com/D2YKPzsfyf — Awesome Jew (@Jewsarethegoat) July 8, 2024 This guy @Lucas_Gage_ is scary: "These people are f**king Satanic! SLAY them! Call out every single Jew on the planet!" White nationalist Angelo John Gage went on a frightening 15 min antisemitic rant. WATCH the summary (full rant in the reply) https://t.co/nlLmsMMuGv pic.twitter.com/thGXKDmp1a— Canary Mission (@canarymission) December 18, 2023Read He accused Israel of genocide days after Oct. 7. The University of Minnesota tapped him to lead its genocide studies center antisemiteLucas GageNazi