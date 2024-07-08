Search

WATCH: Notorious antisemite viciously shreds Israeli flag in verbal tirade

Lucas Gage, an infamous Neo-Nazi, has been banned from X for his violent and antisemitic posts in which he threatened to kill all the Jew ‘demons’ and shredded an Israeli flag with a machete.







