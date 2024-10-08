WATCH: Nova survivors confront Palestinian supporters on college campus

Zach Sage Fox, known for his humorous skits and pro-Israel advocacy, brought two survivors of the Nova massacre to confront Palestinian supporters on campus with their harrowing stories of survival.

10/7 DENIERS VS 10/7 SURVIVORS (watch till the end ) For the 1-year anniversary of 10/7 we conducted our BOLDEST social experiment yet. The results were mixed, but clearly show that the majority of people who were in denial about 10/7, or worse, willing to justify the horrors… pic.twitter.com/K0dWAxGCVX — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) October 7, 2024