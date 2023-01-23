WATCH: NY ‘day of rage’ openly calls for intifada, destruction of Israel, release of Palestinian terrorists

Anti-Israel organizations Samidoun and Within Our Lifetime this week held a “day of rage” in NYC’s Grand Central Station calling for the release of two Palestinian terrorists: PFLP leader Ahmad Sa’adat, serving a 30-year sentence for the assassination of an Israeli cabinet member and Ahmad Manasra, serving a sentence for the attempted murder of an Israeli teen.

The rally openly called for a global intifada to facilitate the destruction of Israel, to be replaced by a Palestinian state from the river to the sea.