On Sunday, the New York Police Department broke up the Brooklyn funeral for Rabbi Yosef Kalish, 63, as mourners ignored guidelines on social distancing. Kalish himself died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

🇺🇸 – The NYPD attempting to disperse a funeral in Boro Park. pic.twitter.com/piAnnrU2Kw — J News 24 (@JNEWS245) April 5, 2020