WATCH: Palestinian Arabs celebrate murder of Jewish man in Hebron October 30, 2022

Palestinian Arabs gathered in Gaza City and Hebron Saturday night to celebrate the deadly terrorist shooting attack in Hebron which left one Israeli Jewish man dead and at least four more wounded. 

Above: Palestinian Arabs in Hebron celebrate Saturday evening's terror attack with fireworks. 

Above: Gazans rally in Gaza City following news of the deadly Hebron attack.