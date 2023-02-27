WATCH: Palestinian explains why villagers celebrate terror, murder of civilians February 27, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-explains-why-villagers-celebrate-terror-murder-of-civilians/ Email Print “We are very happy in our resistance,” says a Palestinian from Samaria, where two young men – brothers – were murdered on Sunday, adding that even a civilian living in Tel Aviv and working towards peace is a legitimate target. A Palestinian explains why they’re handing out sweets when terrorists murder Jews For those who support the “resistance”, perhaps this will open your eyes: – You’re supporting the Nazi resistance to the existence of Jews, striving to achieve the Judenfreid final solution pic.twitter.com/jYME7LkbTQ — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) February 26, 2023 Judea and SamariaPalestinian resistancePalestinian terror