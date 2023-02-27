Search

WATCH: Palestinian explains why villagers celebrate terror, murder of civilians

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-explains-why-villagers-celebrate-terror-murder-of-civilians/
Email Print

“We are very happy in our resistance,” says a Palestinian from Samaria, where two young men – brothers – were murdered on Sunday, adding that even a civilian living in Tel Aviv and working towards peace is a legitimate target.