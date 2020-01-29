WATCH: Palestinian leaders ‘screwed up every opportunity they’ve ever had,’ says Kushner

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner cautioned that if Palestinians reject President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan, “they’re going to screw up another opportunity, like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

