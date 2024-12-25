WATCH: Passenger plane crashes near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan, over 30 dead December 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-passenger-plane-crashes-near-aktau-airport-in-kazakhstan-over-30-dead/ Email Print An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after a bird strike forced a failed emergency landing, leaving over 30 dead and 28 survivors hospitalized.תיעוד נוסף של התרסקות מטוס הנוסעים@AlexNirenburg @RamEliBrandts https://t.co/oJariHW36A pic.twitter.com/3tw3J74G39— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 25, 2024 BREAKING: 3 MORE SURVIVORS FOUND IN KAZAKHSTAN PLANE CRASH, TOTAL RISES TO 28 Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry now reports 28 survivors from the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190 crash near Aktau, up from the previously confirmed 25. The flight carried 67 people, including… https://t.co/Sc3NsTJ11V pic.twitter.com/ipr9iMhzhz— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2024 BREAKING: 67 ONBOARD AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES PLANE CRASH – 6 SURVIVORS ▪️ The Embraer 190 flight from Baku to Grozny carried 62 passengers and 5 crew members.▪️ 6 survivors have been confirmed. ▪️ The crash was reportedly caused by a collision with a flock of birds.▪️… https://t.co/rbFMbYr1FE pic.twitter.com/fNNL0IYmY3— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2024 Azerbaijan AirlinesKazakhstanPlane crash