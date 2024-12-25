WATCH: Passenger plane crashes near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan, over 30 dead

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after a bird strike forced a failed emergency landing, leaving over 30 dead and 28 survivors hospitalized.

BREAKING: 3 MORE SURVIVORS FOUND IN KAZAKHSTAN PLANE CRASH, TOTAL RISES TO 28 Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry now reports 28 survivors from the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190 crash near Aktau, up from the previously confirmed 25. The flight carried 67 people, including… https://t.co/Sc3NsTJ11V pic.twitter.com/ipr9iMhzhz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2024