WATCH: Trump rolls out paid deportation initiative for illegal aliens

In a bold cost-cutting move, the Trump administration is offering $1,000 and a paid commercial flight to undocumented immigrants who agree to self-deport—slashing deportation costs by 70%.

BREAKING: The Trump administration is today announcing they will pay illegal aliens to self-deport on commercial flights.

The flight will be paid for, plus a $1,000 stipend.

The price of deportation is normally $17,000 – under this system, it would be $4,500, savings of 70… pic.twitter.com/RUBzsIeQUK

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025