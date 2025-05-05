Search

WATCH: Trump rolls out paid deportation initiative for illegal aliens

In a bold cost-cutting move, the Trump administration is offering $1,000 and a paid commercial flight to undocumented immigrants who agree to self-deport—slashing deportation costs by 70%.

