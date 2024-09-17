WATCH: Protester shouts antisemitic slurs during Ted Cruz’s speech on campus hate September 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-protester-shouts-antisemitic-slurs-during-ted-cruzs-speech-on-campus-hate/ Email Print In the middle of Ted Cruz speaking about the antisemitism on college campuses, a protester yelled, ‘the f—ing Jews,’ to which Cruz responded with ‘We now have a demonstration of antisemitism.’ Breaking Happening Now in Congress: While @tedcruz speaks about the problem of antisemitism on college campuses and in America, a man starts a protest and screaming “JEWS” at Jewish people inside the meeting. “We now have a demonstration of Antisemitism.” pic.twitter.com/jmXnpysHxI — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) September 17, 2024 Antisemitismcollege campusesTed Cruz