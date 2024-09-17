Search

WATCH: Protester shouts antisemitic slurs during Ted Cruz’s speech on campus hate

In the middle of Ted Cruz speaking about the antisemitism on college campuses, a protester yelled, ‘the f—ing Jews,’ to which Cruz responded with ‘We now have a demonstration of antisemitism.’

