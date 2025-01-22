WATCH: Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts ‘antisemitic rot’ at United Nations, vows to stand strongly with Israel

During Rep. Elise Stefanik’s confirmation hearing for United Nations ambassador, she affirmed her belief in Israel’s biblical right to Judea and Samaria, marking a massive turnaround from the Biden administration’s policies.

Elise Stefanik: “The United Nations is an antisemitic organization. The world needs to hear about the importance of standing with Israel, and that is what I will do at the United Nations.” pic.twitter.com/mHYFNMeJ8s — Vivid. (@VividProwess) January 21, 2025