WATCH: Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts 'antisemitic rot' at United Nations, vows to stand strongly with Israel January 22, 2025

During Rep. Elise Stefanik's confirmation hearing for United Nations ambassador, she affirmed her belief in Israel's biblical right to Judea and Samaria, marking a massive turnaround from the Biden administration's policies.Elise Stefanik:"The United Nations is an antisemitic organization. The world needs to hear about the importance of standing with Israel, and that is what I will do at the United Nations."pic.twitter.com/mHYFNMeJ8s— Vivid. (@VividProwess) January 21, 2025 AMAZING Elise Stefanik Emphasizes Israel's Right To Judea And SamariaFar-left, anti-Israel radical senator, Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), asked Stefanik if she believes Israel has a biblical connection to Judea and Samaria. She concurred to his great dismay.America's back! pic.twitter.com/Q60DLILCk0— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) January 21, 2025