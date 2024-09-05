WATCH: Rescued Bedouin hostage refused to reveal location of Jews on Oct. 7th

Qaid Farhan revealed that Hamas terrorists threatened to kill him if he didn’t lead them to more Jews. He refused and was taken hostage instead.

WATCH: Rescued Israeli hostage Qaid Farhan, speaks about being a Muslim Arab Israeli in Hamas captivity.

Hamas asked him to give them Jews to kill, and he refused.

