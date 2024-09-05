WATCH: Rescued Bedouin hostage refused to reveal location of Jews on Oct. 7th September 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rescued-bedouin-hostage-refused-to-reveal-location-of-jews-on-oct-7th/ Email Print Qaid Farhan revealed that Hamas terrorists threatened to kill him if he didn’t lead them to more Jews. He refused and was taken hostage instead. WATCH: Rescued Israeli hostage Qaid Farhan, speaks about being a Muslim Arab Israeli in Hamas captivity. Hamas asked him to give them Jews to kill, and he refused. He chose humanity over his own safety. pic.twitter.com/sx26Kk28np — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 4, 2024 hostageOct 7thQaid Farhan