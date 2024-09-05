Search

WATCH: Rescued Bedouin hostage refused to reveal location of Jews on Oct. 7th

Qaid Farhan revealed that Hamas terrorists threatened to kill him if he didn’t lead them to more Jews. He refused and was taken hostage instead.

