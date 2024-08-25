WATCH: RFK calls the Palestinians ‘arguably the most pampered people’ August 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rfk-calls-the-palestinians-arguably-the-most-pampered-people/ Email Print Robert Kennedy said the Palestinians received more aid than any other group and squandered it away to build missiles and other weapons of terror to fight Israel. .@RobertKennedyJr: “The Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by international aid organizations in the history of the world.” pic.twitter.com/OsxuFOU9uK — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 24, 2024 aidGazaHamasPalestiniansRFK