WATCH: Road blocked, traffic halted – time for fun in Israel September 6, 2022

The main highway in Tel Aviv was temporarily closed for construction and Israelis used the opportunity to have fun.

This is why I love Israelis. 😂 The main highway in Tel Aviv was temporarily closed for construction and Israelis used the opportunity to have fun. #Israel pic.twitter.com/86VzO3WxmZ

— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 5, 2022

Israeli entertainment