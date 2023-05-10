WATCH: Rockets aim at central Israel, sirens blare in Tel Aviv May 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rockets-aim-at-central-israel-sirens-blare-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print The Iron Dome defense system intercepted dozens of rockets aimed at southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv, on Wednesday afternoon. Rockets barrages launched at the center of Israel, the Dan district. Attached: Iron Dome’s interceptions in Tel-Aviv. https://t.co/8ltNrojRRf pic.twitter.com/G9mY09XlN9 — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) May 10, 2023 Iron DomeRockets from GazaTel Aviv