WATCH: Satellite imagery show large amounts of damage done to conquered Lebanese village

The IDF is systematically razing Hezbollah terror centers embedded under civilian homes to the ground.

Hezbollah in Ayta al-Sha'ab has found out.

This Hezbollah town no longer exists, and this is only the beginning… maybe it’s time for them to stop laughing rockets?

Image via @BenTzionMacales pic.twitter.com/80EYEaoQQV

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 27, 2024