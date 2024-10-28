WATCH: Satellite imagery show large amounts of damage done to conquered Lebanese village October 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-satellite-imagery-show-large-amounts-of-damage-done-to-conquered-lebanese-village/ Email Print The IDF is systematically razing Hezbollah terror centers embedded under civilian homes to the ground.Hezbollah in Ayta al-Sha'ab has found out.This Hezbollah town no longer exists, and this is only the beginning… maybe it’s time for them to stop laughing rockets?Image via @BenTzionMacales pic.twitter.com/80EYEaoQQV— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 27, 2024 HezbollahIDFWeapons