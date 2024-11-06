WATCH: Security camera captures Israeli civilian taking out terrorist

Two Israelis suffered minor injuries in a car-ramming and stabbing attack at a bus stop near Shiloh in the Binyamin region on Wednesday afternoon, according to medical officials.

CCTV Footage showing today’s Ramming-Attack and attempted Stabbing near the Town of Shiloh in the West Bank, which resulted in Two Minor Injuries and the Terrorist to be Eliminated. pic.twitter.com/DnxLiqoFLE — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 6, 2024