Search

WATCH: Sen. Cruz – Donald Trump scares the hell out of Hamas and Hezbollah

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-cruz-donald-trump-scares-the-hell-out-of-hamas-and-hezbollah/
Email Print

Speaking to Fox News, Senator Ted Cruz said that there is a very real possibility of a hostage deal by January 20th because of the fear Donald Trump instills in the offending terror groups.

>