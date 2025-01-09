WATCH: Sen. Cruz – Donald Trump scares the hell out of Hamas and Hezbollah January 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-cruz-donald-trump-scares-the-hell-out-of-hamas-and-hezbollah/ Email Print Speaking to Fox News, Senator Ted Cruz said that there is a very real possibility of a hostage deal by January 20th because of the fear Donald Trump instills in the offending terror groups.Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are terrified of Donald Trump, and that’s a good thing for our country. pic.twitter.com/4VJAtjdnxG— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2025 Donald Trumphostage dealTed Cruzterrorists