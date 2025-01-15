WATCH: Sen. Rubio defends Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, vows visa revocation for any Hama supporters January 15, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-rubio-defends-israels-war-against-hamas-in-gaza/ Email Print During his Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio defended Israel’s actions in Gaza, questioning how any nation-state could tolerate having a murderous terrorist group like Hamas on its doorstep.Marco Rubio, in his confirmation hearing: “How can any nation-state on the planet coexist side by side with a group of savages like Hams?” pic.twitter.com/zWphiH2U1K— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 15, 2025“If you cannot come in [to the US] because you’re a supporter of Hamas, you shouldn’t be able to stay on a visa if you’re a supporter of Hamas.” – Incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/Q1yGmy8NBj— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 15, 2025 IsraelMarco Rubiosenate hearing