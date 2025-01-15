WATCH: Sen. Rubio defends Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, vows visa revocation for any Hama supporters

During his Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio defended Israel’s actions in Gaza, questioning how any nation-state could tolerate having a murderous terrorist group like Hamas on its doorstep.

Marco Rubio, in his confirmation hearing: “How can any nation-state on the planet coexist side by side with a group of savages like Hams?” pic.twitter.com/zWphiH2U1K — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 15, 2025