WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton says now is time to support Israel, not for ‘arm twisting’

Sen. Tom Cotton said the U.S. should be grateful to the IDF for taking out the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and not twisting Israel’s arm for three days trying to prevent the attack.

WATCH US Senator Tom cotton: The most important thing is not getting to a ceasefire or managing escalation. The most important thing is helping Israel defeat its terrorist enemies who are our enemies as well. Of course, Hamas is dedicated foremost the destruction of Israel,… pic.twitter.com/riXYyKiTed — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 1, 2024