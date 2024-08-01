Search

WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton says now is time to support Israel, not for ‘arm twisting’

Sen. Tom Cotton said the U.S. should be grateful to the IDF for taking out the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and not twisting Israel’s arm for three days trying to prevent the attack.

