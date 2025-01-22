WATCH: Sinwar doppelganger spotted in Gaza January 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sinwar-doppelganger-spotted-in-gaza/ Email Print Yahya Sinwar, the now-dead leader of Hamas, masterminded the October 7th massacre, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis, resulted in the kidnapping of 250 individuals, and triggered widespread devastation in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-22-at-18.25.35_9c2782b5.mp4 doppelgangerGazaYahya Sinwar