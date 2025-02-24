Search

WATCH: Social media influencer exposes antisemites at Bibas family memorial

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-social-media-influencer-exposes-antisemites-at-bibas-family-memorial/
Email Print

Hamas supporters flooded the memorial for the Bibas family, who were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists, shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and spouting antisemitic and false statements about Israel and Jews.

>