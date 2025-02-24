WATCH: Social media influencer exposes antisemites at Bibas family memorial February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-social-media-influencer-exposes-antisemites-at-bibas-family-memorial/ Email Print Hamas supporters flooded the memorial for the Bibas family, who were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists, shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and spouting antisemitic and false statements about Israel and Jews.Meet the JEW HATERS who protested our memorial for the Bibas babies in NYC… H@mas is in America too… #israel #nyc #breaking #news #bibas #memorial #gaza #palestine pic.twitter.com/b6xerx8izl— Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) February 23, 2025 Bibas FamilyNew YorkZach Sage Fox