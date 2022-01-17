Stabbing attack thwarted in Gush Etzion, terrorist killed

Israeli soldiers prevented a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terrorist attempted to stab Israelis waiting at a bus stop at the Gush Etzion Junction, just south of Jerusalem, early Monday afternoon.

IDF soldiers securing the junction shot and killed the terrorist. There were no Israeli casualties.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yigal Mizrachi, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said that when he arrived, “the security forces had already neutralized the attacker, and thankfully there were no other people injured in the incident.”

The IDF has reportedly launched a search for the vehicle that dropped off the terrorist at the junction.

Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said that “this attempt to harm the State of Israel and the Israeli settlement enterprise was also successfully thwarted by our heroic soldiers.”

“We thank the fighters from the bottom of our hearts and inform the terrorists with full force: You are doomed to death and extinction and we are destined to eternal life in the homeland.”

The Gush Etzion Junction has been the scene of multiple terror attacks in recent years, some of them lethal.