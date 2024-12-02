WATCH: Syrian opposition forces chanting Allahu Akbar smash duty-free liquor bottles at Aleppo Airport December 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-opposition-forces-chanting-allahu-akbar-smash-duty-free-liquor-bottles-at-aleppo-airport/ Email Print Syrian rebel forces have made significant advances within Syria, capturing large swaths of territory and seizing weapons abandoned by Assad’s forces.WATCH⚡️Turkish-backed Islamist militias, now in control of Aleppo International Airport, have released initial footage showing them destroying alcohol bottles from the airport’s duty-free shops while chanting “Allahu Akbar.”@visegrad24 pic.twitter.com/4WJzJqJl5r— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2024 AleppoliquorSyria