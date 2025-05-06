WATCH: Syrian president, foreign minister shoot hoops in suits and ties May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-president-foreign-minister-shoot-hoops-in-suits-and-ties/ Email Print Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani were captured on video casually shooting hoops together, with each of their filmed attempts going in.الرئيس أحمد الشرع ووزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني يلعبون كرة السلة pic.twitter.com/xis98mTwNF— مُضَر | Modar (@ivarmm) May 5, 2025 Ahmed al-SharaaBasketballSyria