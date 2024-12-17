WATCH: Syrian rebels confiscate Assad regime weapons and hand them over to IDF troops

Syrian rebels have so far signaled to Israel that it does not desire war or hostility with the Jewish nation, and is rounding up weapons from Assad supporters to be destroyed by Israel.

WILD FOOTAGE Syrian rebels are seizing weapons from former Assad supporters and handing them over to the IDF for controlled destruction. @EasternVoices pic.twitter.com/iO96P1rclb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 16, 2024