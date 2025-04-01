WATCH: Terror supporters in Times Square – ‘Glory to the Axis of Resistance’ April 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terror-supporters-in-times-square-glory-to-the-axis-of-resistance/ Email Print Last Friday, in celebration of Al Quds Day, Hamas supporters gathered in Times Square to voice support for the terror groups attacking Israel, claiming they are fighting against the U.S.-Zionist war machine.Activist at Times Square Quds Day Rally Praises Al-Qassam Brigades, Hizbullah, Houthis, Iran; Glory to the Axis of Resistance – It Is the Vanguard against the “U.S.-Zionist War Machine” pic.twitter.com/wKGpNdiMBC— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 1, 2025 al-Quds DayHamas supportersTimes Square