WATCH: Terror supporters in Times Square – ‘Glory to the Axis of Resistance’

Last Friday, in celebration of Al Quds Day, Hamas supporters gathered in Times Square to voice support for the terror groups attacking Israel, claiming they are fighting against the U.S.-Zionist war machine.

Activist at Times Square Quds Day Rally Praises Al-Qassam Brigades, Hizbullah, Houthis, Iran; Glory to the Axis of Resistance – It Is the Vanguard against the “U.S.-Zionist War Machine” pic.twitter.com/wKGpNdiMBC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 1, 2025