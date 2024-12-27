Search

WATCH: The Houthi threat – Late-night missile sends millions to shelters

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-houthi-threat-late-night-missile-sends-millions-to-shelters/
Email Print

The Houthis have disrupted shipping through the Red Sea for over a year by firing at passing ships and have also targeted Israeli civilians in supposed support of the Palestinians in Gaza.



>