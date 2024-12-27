WATCH: The Houthi threat – Late-night missile sends millions to shelters

The Houthis have disrupted shipping through the Red Sea for over a year by firing at passing ships and have also targeted Israeli civilians in supposed support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7th, the Houthis have fired hundreds of drones and cruise missiles at Israel.

The Houthis are an Iranian proxy, funded, trained, and supported by the Iranian regime. The IRGC has enabled the Houthis to attack vessels in the region, damage ports, and increase the… pic.twitter.com/K7u4GbnW7E

