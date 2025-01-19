WATCH: The moment the hostages are transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross

The three hostages, Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were transferred to the Red Cross, which then handed them off to Israeli security forces, who brought them into Israeli territory.

WATCH Clearer footage shows Hamxs handing over the Israeli hostages to the Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/3l3hdS0Al8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 19, 2025

Crowds of Palestinians are attempting to push through Hamas Security Forces, to reach the Red Cross Van that the Three Hostages have been place in. pic.twitter.com/ayCaz9x8FJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 19, 2025