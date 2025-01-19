WATCH: The moment the hostages are transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-the-hostages-are-transferred-from-hamas-to-the-red-cross/ Email Print The three hostages, Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were transferred to the Red Cross, which then handed them off to Israeli security forces, who brought them into Israeli territory.WATCHClearer footage shows Hamxs handing over the Israeli hostages to the Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/3l3hdS0Al8— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 19, 2025 Crowds of Palestinians are attempting to push through Hamas Security Forces, to reach the Red Cross Van that the Three Hostages have been place in. pic.twitter.com/ayCaz9x8FJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 19, 2025 Israeli hostages passing between vehicles in seconds, in front of the "innocent" Gazan mob who wants to lynch them. pic.twitter.com/kpNfLOX1Pf— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 19, 2025 HamashostagesIDF