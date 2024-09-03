WATCH: Thousands of terror supporters rally in NYC September 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-terror-supporters-rally-in-nyc/ Email Print While Israel is burying their murdered hostages, terror supporters rallied on the streets of New York waving Hamas flags. One of the saddest days in America. Just one day after Hamas executed an American hostage in captivity, this is what New York City looks like when thousands show support for Hamas. Americans, I beg you, vote wisely. Is this the America you want? pic.twitter.com/gljn1D18za — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 2, 2024 WATCH TODAY: Woman boldly flaunts a Hxmas flag in NYC. pic.twitter.com/KaZLaZcHT3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 2, 2024 AntisemitismHamas supportershostagesNYC